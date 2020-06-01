Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of LEGO MASTERS on FOX - Saturday, June 13, 2020

LEGO® enthusiasts are in for an unexpectedly surprising challenge this week: Each team is given an everyday object - a bicycle, a television or a radio, for example - that has been sliced in two and they are tasked with building its other half. What seems like an easy assignment proves to be far from it. The challenge lies in the judges' expectations; they are looking for a more thoughtful and imaginative recreation of each mundane object. The duos must bring their creativity and their storytelling abilities to the table or be at risk of elimination. Watch as the surprises ensue in the "Cut in Half" episode of LEGO MASTERS airing Saturday, June 13 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LEG-103) (TV-PG L)Hosted by actor and producer Will Arnett and based on the hit British reality-competition series of the same name, LEGO MASTERS brings imagination, design and creativity to life when teams of LEGO enthusiasts go head-to-head, with infinite possibilities and an unlimited supply of LEGO bricks. Teams of two will compete against each other in ambitious brick-building challenges to be crowned the country's most talented amateur LEGO builders.

In each episode, Arnett, alongside expert judges and special guests, will encourage the builders, introduce incredible challenges and put their creations to the test. The competing pairs who impress the judges the most will progress to the next round, until the finale, during which the top teams will face off for a cash prize, the ultimate LEGO trophy and the grand title of LEGO MASTERS.



LEGO MASTERS is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO Group. Plan B executive-produces, along with showrunner Anthony Dominici; Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

