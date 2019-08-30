Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, September 20, 2019
"No Apology Necessary" - Just as the Huangs are settling into life without Eddie, an international incident catapults him not only to Taiwanese fame but also right back to America. In order to fix Eddie's mess, THE FAMILY gets a new "daughter"; but when things go awry, Jessica must add a new word to her vocabulary. Meanwhile, master babysitter Evan watches Maria for Honey and Marvin and ends up learning more about himself than he expected on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, SEPT. 20 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 4/12/19)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Trevor Larcom as Trent, Jun Yu as Pete and Cassie Samson as Lei. With Willis Chung as Andy, Carl Chao as Anchor, Patrick Quinian as Hal, Wendy Rosoff as Mom, Shaw Jones as Principal Day and Stephen Oyoung as Director.
"No Apology Necessary" was written by Matt Kuhn and directed by Josh Greenbaum.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, comprises Disney Television Studios.
