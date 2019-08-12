Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
"Trentina" - Eddie begins dating Trent's sister Tina (guest star Isabel Oliver Marcus, "This Is Us") but it puts a strain on his friendship with Trent. When Evan fails his physical education test because he can't run, he turns to Jessica for help, but she's even worse at running than he is. Meanwhile, Louis is thrilled when the restaurant gets the Golden Prune award as being the best place for seniors to dine, but the honor doesn't reap the results he expected on "Fresh Off the Boat," FRIDAY, AUG. 30 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 03/01/19)
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Isabel Oliver Marcus as Tina and Trevor Larcom as Trent.
"Trentina" was written by Jamie Block and directed by Sean Kavanagh.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
Inspired by a true story, "Fresh Off the Boat" stars Randall Park as Louis Huang, Constance Wu as Jessica Huang, Hudson Yang as Eddie Huang, Forrest Wheeler as Emery Huang, Ian Chen as Evan Huang, Lucille Soong as Grandma Huang, Chelsey Crisp as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.
Guest starring is Isabel Oliver Marcus as Tina and Trevor Larcom as Trent.
"Trentina" was written by Jamie Block and directed by Sean Kavanagh.
"Fresh Off the Boat" was written by Nahnatchka Khan, who also serves as executive producer. Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Keith Heisler and Matt Kuhn are executive producers. The series is produced by 20th Century FOX Television which, together with ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios, is a part of Disney Television Studios.