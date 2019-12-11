Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, December 26, 2019
"Vatican III" - When Bridget (Annaleigh Ashford) confesses to murder during her exorcism, Monsignor Korecki (Boris McGiver) asks Kristen, David and Ben to investigate if the details match any open cases and if the woman really is possessed by a demon, on a rebroadcast of EVIL, Thursday, Dec. 26 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/14/19.) EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between Science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, January 5, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of FBI: MOST WANTED on CBS - Tuesday, January 7, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on the HAWAII FIVE-0 & MAGNUM P.I. Crossover on CBS - Friday, January 3, 2020