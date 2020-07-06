Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of CELEBRITY FAMILY FEUD on ABC - Sunday, July 26, 2020
"Andy Cohen vs. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Kevin Nealon vs. Drew Carey" - It's a clash of the pop-culture stars when Andy Cohen, host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and "Radio Andy," competes against Kyle Richards and the powerful female cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." The next hilarious game features comedian and host of "The Price Is Right" Drew Carey when he takes on comic Kevin Nealon and his family. ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" airs SUNDAY, JULY 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 6/7/20)
The celebrity teams who will try to guess what the "survey said" are the following:
Team Andy Cohen - host of "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" and "Radio Andy," playing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of America
o Bevy Smith - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
o Jeff Lewis - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
o Amy Phillips - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
o John Hill - SiriusXM's "Radio Andy" host
VERSUS
Team "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" - popular Bravo stars playing for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
o Kyle Richards
o Lisa Rinna
o Dorit Kemsley
o Garcelle Beauvais
o Teddi Mellencamp
In the next game of "Celebrity Family Feud," the two contesting teams are the following:
Team Drew Carey - comedian and host of "The Price Is Right," playing for La Maida Project
o Brendon Walsh - host of "World Record Podcast"
o Blaine Capatch - host of "Lucha Vavoom"
o Heather Anne Campbell - "The Twilight Zone"
o Chris Holmes - DJ for Paul McCartney
VERSUS
Team Kevin Nealon - SNL legend and host of the popular Youtube show "Hiking with Kevin," playing for Hope Hospice
o Susan Yeagley - wife/actress
o Cheryl Hines - actress
o Sally Yeagley - mother-in-law
o Chris Nealon - brother
"Celebrity Family Feud" is produced by Fremantle and was taped in February 2020 in front of a live audience in Los Angeles, California. Gaby Johnston and Jennifer Mullin are executive producers.
