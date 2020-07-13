Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BOB'S BURGERS on FOX - Thursday, July 23, 2020
Tina goes too far trying to be a perfect mentor. Meanwhile, Bob and Linda test out the gym next door in the "A Fish Called Tina" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Thursday, July 23 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-912) (TV-PG L) BOB'S BURGERS returns for a landmark 10th season on FOX. The series follows BOB (H. Jon Benjamin) and his ever-quirky family who together run the restaurant Bob's Burgers. In addition to its 2019 Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program, the series has been nominated in the same category in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018, having won the award twice, its first Emmy Award in 2014 and in 2017. The series also was nominated for a Critics' Choice Award and an Annie Award this year. Season 10 will feature its annual holiday-themed episodes and all-new and returning guest voices, including Megan Mullally, Billy Eichner, Jenny Slate, Sarah Silverman, George Wallace, Sharon Horgan and more. BOB'S BURGERS is produced by 20th Century FOX Television. The series was created and is executive-produced by Loren Bouchard and Jim Dauterive. Nora Smith, Dan Fybel, Rich Rinaldi, Greg Thompson and Jon Schroeder also serve as executive producers. Bouchard and Smith are showrunners for the upcoming season.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
From This Author TV Scoop
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CELEBRITY WATCH PARTY on FOX - Thursday, July 23, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ULTIMATE TAG on FOX - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, July 22, 2020
- Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of PRODIGAL SON on FOX - Tuesday, July 21, 2020