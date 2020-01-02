Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, January 17, 2020

"Handcuffs" - When a video surfaces of cops being harassed by a group of people at a housing complex, Frank orders a raid to round up anyone with an outstanding warrant, against Garrett's (Gregory Jbara) advice. Also, Danny is approached by a woman he put in jail who asks for his help keeping her brother out of trouble, and Nicky's new boyfriend has ulterior motives, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Jan. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 11/30/18.)

BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.

A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy."





