Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, August 30, 2019
"Rectify" - After an incident where Officer Witten's (Lauren Patten) backup physically could not keep up with a chase, Frank must decide whether to implement a more rigorous fitness test for the NYPD. Also, Danny is hesitant to pursue a cold case after learning who the original detective was; Anthony begs Erin to stall a murder trial so he can gather more evidence; and Eddie is vexed by Jamie's disapproval of her joining a fraternal organization, on a rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS, Friday, August 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Originally broadcast 4/5/19.)
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop.
He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of FRESH OFF THE BOAT on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REEF BREAK on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of HOLEY MOLEY on ABC - Thursday, August 29, 2019
BLUE BLOODS is a drama about a multi-generational family of cops dedicated to New York City law enforcement. Frank Reagan is the New York Police Commissioner, and heads both the police force and the Reagan brood. He runs his department as diplomatically as he runs his family, even when dealing with the politics that plagued his unapologetically bold father, Henry, during his stint as Chief.
A source of pride and concern for Frank is his eldest son, Danny, a seasoned detective, family man and Iraq War vet who on occasion uses dubious tactics to solve cases with his partner, Detective Maria Baez. The Reagan women in THE FAMILY include Erin, a New York Assistant D.A. who also serves as the legal compass for her siblings and father, as well as a single parent to her teenage daughter, Nicky. Jamie is the youngest Reagan, a Harvard Law graduate and the family's "golden boy." Unable to deny THE FAMILY tradition, Jamie decided to give up a lucrative future in law and follow in THE FAMILY footsteps as a cop.
He's found a friend and ally in Eddie, his female partner who keeps him on his toes, and has very different reasons than the Reagans for joining the police force. After several years of working together, Jamie and Eddie finally succumbed to their strong feelings for one another and tied the knot.