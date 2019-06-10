Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

"Son of a Pitch" - Junior is working at Stevens & Lido as an intern and takes some time to find his footing; but when he offers an idea during a pitch meeting, Dre immediately puts him in his place. Meanwhile, Bow has a meeting with one of Kyra's teachers and learns that she has an aptitude for chemistry, but Kyra doesn't want to transfer to a magnet school, on "black-ish," TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (10:30-11:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 2/19/19)

ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens and Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy.

Guest starring is Quvenzhané Wallis as Kyra, Dara Reneé as Stunts and Jeff Meacham as Josh.

"Son of a Pitch" was written by Steven White and directed by Eva Longoria Bastón.

The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Jonathan Groff, Kenny Smith, Gail Lerner, Courtney Lilly, Lindsey Shockley, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

ABC's "black-ish" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-PG, DL parental guideline.