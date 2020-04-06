Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLACK-ISH on ABC - Tuesday, April 21, 2020
"Mad and Boujee" - When Dre is invited to join a private social club for the black upper class, Bow and THE FAMILY jump at the opportunity to mingle with this new community, but Dre's not so sure these exclusive clubs are all they're cracked up to be. Meanwhile, Junior helps Pops pick a wedding date on "black-ish," TUESDAY, APRIL 21 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/22/19)
ABC's "black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops, Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson Jr., Miles Brown as Jack Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Jenifer Lewis as Ruby, Peter Mackenzie as Mr. Stevens, Deon Cole as Charlie Telphy and Jeff Meacham as Josh.
Guest starring is August & Berlin Gross as Devante.
"Mad and Boujee" was written by Lisa Muse Bryant and directed by Michael Spiller.
The series was created by Kenya Barris and is executive produced by Barris, Courtney Lilly, Laura Gutin Peterson, Gail Lerner, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins. The series is produced by ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
