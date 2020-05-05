Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 9, 2020
"314 (On with the Show: Homeward Bound)" - Watch as America voted for the Top 10 of "American Idol" and whether or not judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie chose to use their only save of the season, SATURDAY, MAY 9 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In this "home"-themed episode, "Idol" judges teamed up with friends and industry heavyweights to give the finalists a masterclass on what it takes to be a superstar. Plus, Phillip Phillips returned to the Idol stage remotely to open the show with an acoustic performance of his bestselling hit song, "Home." (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/3/20)
"American Idol"'s Top 20 finalists include the following:
Aliana Jester - Fort Walton Beach, FL
Arthur Gunn - Wichita, KS
Cyniah Elise - Jonesboro, GA
DeWayne Crocker Jr. - Castle Rock, CO
Dillon James - Bakersfield, CA
Faith Becnel - Luling, LA
Francisco Martin - Daly City, CA
Franklin Boone - Hillsborough, NC
Grace Leer - Nashville, TN
Jonny West - Studio City, CA
Jovin Webb - Baton Rouge, LA
Julia Gargano - Staten Island, NY
Just Sam - West Hollywood, CA
Kimmy Gabriela - Lakeland, FL
Lauren Spencer-Smith - Port Alberni, British Columbia, Canada
Louis Knight - Narberth, PA
Makayla Phillips - Temecula, CA
Nick Merico - Woodland Hills, CA
Olivia Ximines - Menifee, CA
Sophia James (Wackerman) - Long Beach, CA
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
