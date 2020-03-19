Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, March 21, 2020
"306 (Hollywood Week)" - Following Sunday's final round of auditions to find its next superstar, "American Idol" immediately headed to Hollywood to kick off the iconic "Hollywood Week" with all-new twists. Hollywood Week ramped up with the Genre Challenge round where contestants selected a specific genre they identified with to perform a song of their choice in front of the judges and fellow contestants, showcasing themselves as fully formed artists. With unexpected surprises no one saw coming, fan favorites from auditions returned to sing for their lives in hopes of MAKING IT through to the next never-before-seen challenge. Watch the rebroadcast episode to see who rose to the occasion in one of the toughest Hollywood Weeks ever, SATURDAY, MARCH 21 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 3/16/20)
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
Helping to determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest returns as host of the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones continues his role as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick, with Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers for 19 Entertainment. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.