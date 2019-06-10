Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN HOUSEWIFE on ABC - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

"Highs and Lows" - As Oliver and Taylor stumble through their love lives, Katie begins to miss the spontaneity and unpredictability of being young and in love. Meanwhile, Kathryn's (Wendie Malick) plan to soothe Oliver's heartbreak backfires when she tracks down an old boyfriend, Dan (Gregory Harrison), and he is not as she remembers. At the same time, Anna-Kat makes strides at school when Franklin is stuck at home with the chickenpox, forcing her to make a new friend, on "American Housewife," airing TUESDAY, JUNE 25 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 12/05/18)

"American Housewife" stars Katy Mixon as Katie Otto, Diedrich Bader as Greg Otto, Meg Donnelly as Taylor Otto, Daniel DiMaggio as Oliver Otto, Julia Butters as Anna-Kat Otto, Carly Hughes as Angela and Ali Wong as Doris.

Guest starring is Wendie Malick as Kathryn and Gregory Harrison as Dan.

"Highs and Lows" was written by Lauren Caltagirone and directed by Anya Adams.

"American Housewife" is written by Sarah Dunn ("Spin City," "Bunheads") and produced by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios. Sarah Dunn, Aaron Kaplan, Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz are executive producers.





"American Housewife" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format, with 5.1-channel surround sound. This episode carries a TV-14, D parental guideline.