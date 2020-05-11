Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, May 24, 2020





"3011" - Ten finalists go head-to-head for a $100,000 prize on "America's Funniest Home Videos." This week's videos also include a musical tribute to golf gaffes and a woman who walks while texting falls through a hole in the floor, SUNDAY, MAY 24 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on demand and on Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 1/12/20)In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.

