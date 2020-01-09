Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, January 26, 2020

"3003" - "America's Funniest Home Videos" features gender reveals gone upside down; a musical tribute to funny cats; people having hilarious reactions to dental surgeries, including a teen who thinks her tongue has fallen out of her mouth; and people who startle easily, SUNDAY, JAN. 26 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 10/13/19)

In its 30 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $16 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.