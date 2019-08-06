Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, August 25, 2019
"2912" - Kids are pranked by their parents into eating caramel-covered onions, and a mailman climbs up a pole to escape a dog who chases him. Kids say funny things, including one who thinks gravy is a vegetable, and parents lip-synch to their kids' tantrums, on "America's Funniest Home Videos," SUNDAY, AUG. 25 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 01/13/19)
In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details.
Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
