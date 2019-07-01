Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of A MILLION LITTLE THINGS on ABC - Saturday, July 20, 2019

"pilot" - They say friendship isn't one big thing, it's a million little things; and that's true for a group of friends from Boston who bond under unexpected circumstances in the premiere episode of "A Million Little Things," airing SATURDAY, JULY 20 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. Some have achieved success, others are struggling in their careers and relationships, but all of them feel stuck in life. After one of them dies by suicide, it's just the wake-up call the others need to finally start living. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 09/26/18)

"A Million Little Things" stars David Giuntoli as Eddie Saville, Ron Livingston as Jon Dixon, Romany Malco as Rome Howard, Allison Miller as Maggie Bloom, Christina Moses as Regina Howard, Christina Ochoa as Ashley Morales, Grace Park as Katherine Kim, James Roday as Gary Mendez, Stephanie Szostak as Delilah Dixon, Lizzy Greene as Sophie Dixon and Tristan Byon as Theo Saville.

Guest starring Chance Hurstfield as Danny Dixon.

The episode "pilot" was written by DJ Nash and directed by James Griffiths.





