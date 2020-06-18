Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of 20/20 on ABC - Friday, June 19, 2020
Three young women made national headlines when they bravely escaped their Cleveland kidnapper's home after a decade of captivity. In a two-hour "20/20," ABC News anchor Robin Roberts sat down for interviews with survivors Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight. The three women shared their emotional stories of hope, resilience and bravery as they discussed the harrowing circumstances they endured while living with their kidnapper and abuser, Ariel Castro, their miraculous escape and life now. Amanda shares photos of her daughter, Jocelyn, born while Amanda was held captive in Castro's house of horrors, and "20/20" features videos of Castro's police interrogation.
"20/20" includes interviews with Mayra DeJesus, Gina's sister; FBI Agent Andrew Burke, who worked on the case; Miguel Rodriguez, Michelle's husband; FBI Agent Tim Kolonick, who investigated the case; Anthony Espada and Barbara Johnson, first responders who discuss the rescue of the women; and Charles Ramsey, Castro's neighbor who helped Amanda escape. "20/20" airs Friday, June 19 (9:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (Rebroadcast. ABC OAD: 1/3/20)
"20/20" is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach. David Sloan is senior executive producer.
