Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHO DO YOU BELIEVE? on ABC - Tuesday, May 24, 2022
10:00-11:00 p.m. – WHO DO YOU BELIEVE?
The riveting battle between Celeste Beard and her twin teenage daughters continues to unfold in part two of this unbelievable true-crime story. Secret recordings and a shocking confession point SUSPICION toward Celeste and her best friend's possible involvement. When the walls start closing in on Celeste, her daughters go on the run fearing their own lives could be in danger. With family members now foes, who is to blame for their epic collapse and who is telling the truth?
The innovative, new series features simultaneous storytelling to take viewers through compelling true-crime cases FROM dual perspectives. In each episode, the audience steps into the shoes of two contrasting narratives to hear the recounts directly FROM the victims and criminals with never-before-revealed details. Then the viewer plays armchair detective to deduce and piece together different versions of the truth. There are TWO SIDES to every story - and there's no telling how far one would go for their marriage, child or way of life. Within this unique storytelling format, every episode culminates by revealing key details FROM the adjudicated cases leaving you to question: "Who Do You Believe?"
