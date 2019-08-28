Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of WHAT WOULD YOU DO? on ABC - Friday, August 30, 2019

Last year a young woman in South Carolina was tragically murdered after she got into a stranger's car, thinking it was THE ONE she hired through her rideshare app. A new episode of "What Would You Do?" explores how people react when a woman is approached by a driver whose information doesn't match that listed in her app. "What Would You Do?" also features a scenario inspired by the college admissions scandal. "What Would You Do?" airs Friday, Aug. 30 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC."What Would You Do?" with anchor John Quiñones reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios created by actors.Friday, Aug. 30, scenarios include the following:



A young woman outside a bar is trying to locate her hired rideshare car when she is approached by a man with a different name and vehicle than what is listed on her app. Will others let the woman get in the car?



A mother is taking photos of her daughter on a gym rowing machine so she can pretend in college applications that her daughter is on her high school's rowing team. The mother even admits that she got the idea by reading about "Operation Varsity Blues." How will others at the gym react?



Three teenagers are having lunch at a restaurant. When one with a severe peanut allergy leaves for the bathroom, his friends decide to prank him by adding grinded nuts to his milkshake. Will other customers step in?



A child at an alligator farm in Gibson, Louisiana, tells his father that he is too afraid to hold a baby alligator. The father is disappointed in his son and tells the boy he should act like a man. How will others visiting the farm react?



A man at a Las Cruces, New Mexico, mall trips while holding several wads of cash, sending the money into the air. As he quickly tries to collect the bills a woman steps in to help but also pockets some of the money for herself, without the man noticing. Will shoppers call the woman out for her behavior?



Ethan Nelson is the executive producer of "What Would You Do?" for Lincoln Square Productions.





