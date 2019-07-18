Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, August 8, 2019





I FELT MY SKIN CRAWL. THEN I SAW THE HEAD OF THE WORM PUSH THROUGH. - A low-paid office assistant wakes up naked in her own bed after the office holiday party with no idea how she got there. Who was it and what did he put inside her? Vera Miao wrote and directed the episode (#102). Original airdate 8/8/2019.Two Sentence Horror Stories consists of eight half-hour stand-alone episodes featuring actors Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), among others.Two Sentence Horror Stories features contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation.Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.