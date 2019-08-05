Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES on THE CW - Thursday, August 22, 2019





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

INSPIRED BY THE VIRAL FAN FICTION OF THE TWO SENTENCE HORROR GENRE - When a rebellious teen is diagnosed with terminal cancer, his family's legacy and wealth ensure him a place in an exclusive, experimental treatment center that has a far more sinister transformation in mind. Natalia Lyudin directed the episode written by Sehaj Sethi (#105). Original airdate 8/22/2019.TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is an anthology of contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories, this anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and inclusive generation. With dizzying advancements in technology, social progress, inequality and environmental degradation...the things that haunt us are still the same.Executive produced by Vera Miao ("Best Friends Forever"), Emily Wiedemann ("Creative Control") and Chazz Carfora ("Stories From The Felt"), TWO SENTENCE HORROR STORIES is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.