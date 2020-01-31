Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of TOMMY on CBS - Thursday, February 20, 2020
"Lifetime Achievement" - Mayor Buddy Gray asks Tommy to personally oversee the investigation when a Hollywood producer is attacked during a party at his home by a woman who claims he tried to sexually assault her first. Also, Tommy prepares for the LAPD recertification process to demonstrate her fitness for her position, on TOMMY, Thursday, Feb. 20 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
Multiple Emmy Award-winner Edie Falco stars in TOMMY as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles.
A true blue New Yorker, Abigail "Tommy" Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland.
Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, TOMMY comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of BULL and "Homicide: Life on the Street."
