Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ULTIMATE SURFER on ABC - Tuesday, August 31, 2021

As the teams choreograph synchronized runs for the Crossovers Wave Challenge, it’s clear that some have never even attempted the trick before.

Aug. 17, 2021  
Resident commentators Joe Turpel and Erin Coscarelli are on hand to announce this week's Beach Battle - The Paddle Battle. The remaining eight surfers hop on their boards for a tug-of-war, surfer style, to earn extra time on the wave and earn a SUP-er sweet prize.

As the teams choreograph synchronized runs for the Crossovers Wave Challenge, it's clear that some have never even attempted the trick before. In the end, two more surfers are eliminated from the competition on an all-new episode of "The Ultimate Surfer." (TV-PG, L)

Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in "The Ultimate Surfer" as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific SURFING disciplines.

Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing. Slater's remarkable, one-of-a-kind, man-made wave - the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery - is at the heart of the series.


