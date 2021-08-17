Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ULTIMATE SURFER on ABC - Monday, August 30, 2021
Heading into the Barrel Wave Challenge, the teams discuss new strategies to take out the frontrunners and focus on winning.
The surfers roll out of bed for an early morning Beach Battle - The Barrel Roll. The remaining five men and five women use their strength, balance and stamina to stay ON the barrel, not IN it. Heading into the Barrel Wave Challenge, the teams discuss new strategies to take out the frontrunners and focus on winning.
This ruthless mindset worked for some, better than others, and eventually two surfers who were sent home on an all-new episode of "The Ultimate Surfer." (TV-PG, L)
Alliances and rivalries will be front and center in "The Ultimate Surfer" as men and women compete in individual and team challenges focused on specific SURFING disciplines.
Weekly eliminations will leave two men and two women as finalists who will vie for the male and female titles of The Ultimate Surfer and the opportunity to compete on the WSL World Tour, the pinnacle of professional surfing.
Slater's remarkable, one-of-a-kind, man-made wave - the most even playing field for measuring surf mastery - is at the heart of the series.
