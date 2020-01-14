Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD PLACE on NBC - Thursday, January 30, 2020

01/30/2020 (08:30PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday) : Various conversations occur, between various groups of people

From creator Michael Schur comes a unique comedy about what makes a good person. The show follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell), an ordinary woman who enters the afterlife, and thanks to some kind of error, is sent to THE GOOD PLACE instead of the Bad Place (which is definitely where she belongs). While hiding IN PLAIN SIGHT from Good Place Architect Michael (Ted Danson), she's determined to shed her old way of living and earn her spot.

Over the course of season three, Michael and the team decided to try to fix the outdated points system after discovering that nobody has entered THE GOOD PLACE for over 500 years. They convinced the Judge (guest star Maya Rudolph) on the idea of setting up a new neighborhood in the Medium place to see, once and for all, if humans can improve themselves. The plan is set in motion and four new test subjects, chosen by Shawn (guest star Marc Evan Jackson) and the demons, populate the area with Michael and the group overseeing the experiment. Unfortunately for Eleanor, she is forced to assume the role as Architect, following Michael's sudden breakdown, and must also deal with the repercussions following Chidi's (William Jackson Harper) decision to make the ultimate sacrifice and have his memory erased.

Also seeking redemption is elegant Pakistani-British socialite Tahani Al-Jamil (Jameela Jamil) and dance-obsessed Floridian Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto). They are aided by Janet (D'Arcy Carden), a human-esque repository for all the knowledge in the universe.

Featuring surprise after surprise and twist after twist, critics have raved about the first three seasons of "The Good Place." The New York Times Magazine says it's "the best sitcom on TV," TVLine calls it the "#1 comedy on television" and Vanity Fair adds, "'The Good Place' remains the brightest beacon of light currently on television."

Since its launch, the show has won the AFI Award for Program of the Year, TCA Award for Program of the Year, Humanitas Award, and Peabody Award. In addition, the series has been nominated for an Emmy Award, Golden Globe Award, Writers Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and Critics' Choice Award. Danson has garnered a Critics' Choice Award and has been nominated for two Emmy Awards. Bell was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award.

As a reminder, season four will be the show's last season.

In addition to executive producing, Schur also serves as writer and showrunner. David Miner, Morgan Sackett and Drew Goddard also executive produce.





"The Good Place" is produced by Universal Television, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.