Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, February 15, 2021

Lim is challenged by the unique circumstances surrounding a pregnant patient with an aggressive tumor. Elsewhere, after misdiagnosing a patient, Claire makes a disconcerting discovery about certain practices at the hospital.

Guest starring is Emmet Preciado as Rio Gutierrez, X. Mayo as Zara Norton, Priscilla Faia as Dr. Cintia D'Souza, Johnathan Sousa as Eliz Simpson, Brian Marc as Dr. Enrique Guerin, Bria Samoné Henderson, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke and Summer Brown as Dr. Olivia Jackson.

"Irresponsible Salad Bar Practices" was written by Sam Chanse and Liz Friedman, and directed by Felipe Rodriguez.

Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, continues to use his extraordinary medical gifts at St. Bonaventure Hospital's surgical unit. As his friendships deepen, Shaun tackles the world of dating for the first time and continues to work harder than he ever has before, navigating his environment to prove to his colleagues that his talents as a surgeon will save lives. The series is from David Shore ("House"), and "Lost" and "Hawaii Five-0" star Daniel Dae Kim.