Photos: First Look at Maia Reficco in New Romance Film THE LAST SUNRISE

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Maia Reficco, who previously starred as Eurydice in Broadway's Hadestown, is leading the romance film The Last Sunrise for Amazon MGM Studios. The release date has been revealed for the project, along with new first-look photos featuring Reficco. The Last Sunrise will stream globally on Prime Video on August 26.

Based on the novel by Anna Todd, The Last Sunrise follows Ry (Reficco), a college student with a chronic illness, on a summer escape to Mallorca with her mother (Eva Longoria). As she unexpectedly falls for Julián (Fernando Lindez) and begins to embrace living in the moment, her worsening condition and long-hidden family secrets threaten to unravel everything before the summer ends.

Carlson Young directs the movie from a screenplay by Anna Klassen. Jennifer Gibgot, Lena Roklin, Andrew Panay, Brian Pitt, and Anna Todd serve as producers.

Reficco made her Broadway debut in 2024, playing Eurydice in Hadestown for eight months. Her previous theater credits include young Eva Peron in New York City Center's Evita and Natalia in Next to Normal at the Kennedy Center. Onscreen, she has been seen in Pretty Little Liars, One Fast Move, and, most recently, La Dolce Vita. Check out an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld where Reficco brainstormed La Dolce Vita as a musical.

Photo Credit: Lucia Faraig / Prime



Fernando Lindez and Maia Reficco

Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez

Fernando Lindez

Maia Reficco and Eva Longoria

Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez

Maia Reficco and Fernando Lindez

Eva Longoria

Maia Reficco

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