BET's 4th Annual BLACK + ICONIC SOIRÉE Sets Streaming Premiere on Paramount+

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The 4th Annual Black + Iconic Soirée will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on June 29, 2026, bringing BET's celebration of Black LGBTQ+ excellence, culture, and community to audiences nationwide.

Filmed at MGM National Harbor in Oxon, Maryland, the Black + Iconic Soirée honors trailblazers, advocates, entertainers, and changemakers whose contributions continue to shape culture, advance equity, and inspire future generations. Hosted by Emmy-nominated actress, producer, and advocate Laverne Cox, with Lavelle Dontae serving as Red Carpet Host, this year's celebration highlighted the power, influence, and impact of Black LGBTQ+ leaders and allies across entertainment, advocacy, business, and media.

The special features include appearances from Amara La Negra, Bryan Terrell Clark, Carter The Body, Eva Marcille, and Ty Young. The evening also features a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tweet.

This year's honorees include Damon Jones, Chief Communications Officer, Procter & Gamble – Executive Realness Award, Jason Lee, Host and Politician – Culture Trailblazer Award, Marquise Vilson Balenciaga, Actor and Advocate – Active Advocate Award, and TS Madison, Actress, Entrepreneur, and Media Personality – Miss Major's Pioneer of the Year Award.

"The Black + Iconic Soirée is a reflection of our belief that visibility, representation, and community matter," said Tiyale Hayes, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Audience Development, Paramount Television Entertainment Group. "It's a celebration of resilience, joy, leadership, and authenticity, honoring individuals whose impact extends far beyond entertainment. We're proud to bring this celebration to Paramount+ and to share these powerful stories with audiences everywhere."

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