Photos: MY HERO ACADEMIA IN CONCERT Holds World Premiere in Japan

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My Hero Academia in Concert held its world premiere on May 30 at Pacifico Yokohama in Japan. First-look photos are now available for the new live music experience, which is based on the global anime phenomenon. Tickets are on sale now here.

From TOHO Co., Ltd., GEA Live, and RoadCo Entertainment, the 10-city European tour will debut this fall, with the U.S. tour launching September 12 in Farmington, NM and traveling coast to coast with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Brooklyn, and more. The tour is part of the anime’s 10th anniversary celebration and will also offer fans access to exclusive concert merchandise available only at tour venues. Check out the list of dates here.

The event is a live-to-screen concert experience that celebrates ten years of the hit anime. It will feature a large-scale screen that showcases scenes from all eight seasons, paired with live music from Yuki Hayashi’s score performed live and in sync by a world-class band, including themes like "You Say Run" and "You Can Become a Hero."

My Hero Academia in Concert is based on Kōhei Horikoshi's bestselling manga, which has sold more than 100 million volumes worldwide and generated more than $130 million in box office revenue, and inspired a fandom of more than 4.3 million followers across social media. The franchise now includes eight seasons, 170+1 episodes, and four films. Marking 10 years since the anime's April 2016 debut, it continues its anniversary celebration in 2026 with special events, new content, and this worldwide concert tour.

Photo credit: Courtesy of TOHO Co., Ltd.

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