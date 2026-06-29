John Oliver Joins GENERAL HOSPITAL as a Guest Star

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John Oliver, Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” has been cast in a significant guest role on “General Hospital.” He will appear across a three-episode arc airing on July 2, 3 and 6.

On his March 8 show, Oliver lobbied to be cast in a “juicy” role on “General Hospital." Oliver broke the news of his casting on the June 28 episode of “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“General Hospital” executive producer Frank Valentini said, “When John Oliver publicly threw down the gauntlet and said he wanted to appear on a soap, we didn't hesitate for a second. He was everything you’d hope he’d be: prepared, professional, funny and genuinely kind to everyone on set. He plays an integral character in the story, and I can’t wait for fans to see who he crosses paths with in Port Charles.”

“General Hospital was everything I hoped it would be. It’s a true honor to be a small stain on the history of this illustrious show,” said Oliver.

Now in its 64th year, Emmy Award-winning daytime drama “General Hospital” is currently both the longest-running scripted American drama and the longest-running American soap opera currently in production. “General Hospital” airs weekdays on ABC and streams on Hulu.

“General Hospital” holds the record for the most Outstanding Daytime Drama award wins, taking home the prestigious Daytime Emmy Award a record 18 times. The series was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer. Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten are the show's co-head writers.

John Oliver’s HBO Original series “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is currently in its 13th season and airs Sundays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and is available to stream on HBO Max. A satirical, meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the series features Oliver's perspective on today’s pressing political, social, and cultural issues. Shot in New York, this season continues to feature the show’s weekly topical insights, signature deep dives, and distinctive comedy pieces. THE WEEKLY series has received 32 Emmys since its premiere in 2014. At the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, the series won its program and writing categories for the tenth consecutive year. It’s also been honored with three Peabody Awards, two GLAAD Media Awards, nine Writers Guild Awards and nine PGA Awards.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/HBO; Disney/Christine Bartolucci

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