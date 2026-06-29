Video: THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 3 Debuts Official Trailer

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The official trailer is here for The Angry Birds Movie 3, the third installment in the hit animated franchise. The new Paramount Pictures title will fly into theaters on December 23.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 follows the continuing adventures of Red and Chuck, voiced once again by Jason Sudeikis and Josh Gad. The logline teases that "one angry bird will face his greatest challenge yet, surviving fatherhood… while saving the world!"

The voice cast also includes Emma Myers, Rachel Bloom, Walker Scobell, Danny McBride, Marcello Hernández, Tim Robinson, Anna Cathcart, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nikki Glaser, MrBeast, Salish Matter, Psalm West, Sam Richardson, James Austin Johnson with Lily James and Keke Palmer.

The Angry Birds Movie 3 is directed by John Rice, from a screenplay by Thurop Van Orman. The film is produced by John Cohen, Dan Chuba, Carla Connor, and Namit Malhotra. The first two Angry Birds movies together have grossed more than $500m at the worldwide box office.

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