Tanya Saracho Developing THE WOLF KING Series Adaptation at STARZ

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Playwright and television writer Tanya Saracho is partnering with STARZ for a series adaptation of “The Wolf King,” the bestselling romantasy book series by Lauren Palphreyman. The story follows a captive princess who gets kidnapped by a brooding werewolf alpha and plunged into a bloodthirsty war.

The project reunites STARZ with Saracho, who is tapped to serve as showrunner and executive producer on the drama series. Palphreyman will be an executive producer. STARZ has optioned all three books in the series, including “The Wolf King,” “The Night Prince,” and the upcoming release “The Wolf Queen.”

The adaptation of “The Wolf King” will follow Aurora after being abducted from a world that treated her as a decorative pawn, where she uncovers her own WILD strength. Ensnared in a lethal love triangle, she is thrust into a war between humankind and her feral captors, forcing her to decide whether she's a prize to be claimed or the master of her own destiny.

“Coming back home to STARZ with ‘The Wolf King’ is a full-circle moment for me,” said Saracho. “This book has been my obsession since I first found it as an indie release over a year ago, and I’ve been lovingly championing it ever since. While Lauren Palphreyman’s beautiful book series is an exciting departure from the genre I’m typically known for, getting to adapt it for the network that housed ‘Vida’ for three seasons just feels destined to be. I couldn’t be more ecstatic to finally share my love for this story with the world!”

Saracho most recently served as creator, showrunner, and executive producer of the critically-acclaimed series “Vida” on Starz. For her theater work, Saracho was named “Best New Playwright" by Chicago Magazine, and has had plays produced at New York City’s Primary Stages and 2nd Stage, as well as Victory Gardens Theatre, The Denver Theatre Center, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Goodman Theater, Steppenwolf Theater, Teatro Vista, Teatro Luna, Fountain Theater, Clubbed Thumb, NEXT Theater and 16th Street Theater.

Saracho was also named one of nine national Latino "Luminarios" by Café Magazine, and received the first "Revolucionario" Award in Theater by the National Museum of Mexican Art. She is the founder of Teatro Luna (the first all-Latina Theatre Company in the nation, now defunct) as well as the founder of ALTA (Alliance of Latino Theatre Artists). She is currently in development with South Coast Repertory and Two River Theatre

Photo credit: Jackson Davis

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