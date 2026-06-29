The Savonlinna Opera Festival Will Return to Finland in July

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The Savonlinna Opera Festival will return to Finland from July 3 through Aug. 1, 2026, with a season themed "Echoes of Italy," featuring productions of The Marriage of Figaro, Nabucco, Carmen and other works at the historic Olavinlinna Castle on the shores of Lake Saimaa.

Among the season's productions is Georges Bizet's Carmen, presented by the Estonian National Opera as part of the company's 40th anniversary of guest performances at the festival. The production stars Tuija Knihtilä in the title role, with Carolyn Sproule as Stéphano, Amadi Lagha and Luc Robert sharing the role of Don José, Andrei Kymach and Fredrik Zetterström alternating as Escamillo, and Helena Juntunen among the featured principals. Performances begin July 3 and continue on select dates during the festival.

The 2026 festival also includes Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, Giuseppe Verdi's Nabucco and additional concerts and events presented in the medieval castle setting, continuing Savonlinna's tradition as one of Northern Europe's leading summer opera festivals.

Tickets for Carmen start at €69.90, plus service fees, with prices varying by performance and seating section. Additional ticket options are available for the festival's other productions.

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