SINNERS Movie, Teyana Taylor, & More Win 2026 BET AWARDS - Full List

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The “BET Awards” 2026 took place on June 28, recognizing Black culture across music, television and film, hosted by comedian Druski. Airing live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, Teyana Taylor took home top honors with four award wins.

Other notable wins included the Sinners movie, Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, and more. Icon Awards were presented to Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor, and Sylvia Rhone. Take a look at the full list of winners below.

Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award sponsored by Sprite, with tribute performances by Alexia Jayy, Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, selah, SZA, Tierra Whack, The War and Treaty, Zion Marley, and YG Marley.

Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year Award sponsored by Hyundai, recognizing her as a creative force whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone for culture. Janet Jackson presented her honor, calling her “an unflinching perfectionist."

Sylvia Rhone was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award sponsored by Unstopables, for her visionary approach to uplifting artists, expanding culture, and contributions to the ongoing genius of American music, presented by Kelly Rowland.

This year, the BET AWARDS introduced two new categories: the Fashion Vanguard Award presented to Teyana Taylor, recognizing her contribution in shaping culture through fashion, style, and creative expression; and the Pulse Award presented to Druski, recognizing his contribution in shaping conversation and cultural influence across digital media, podcasts and emerging content platforms.

The evening featured a tribute highlighting the life and legacy of the late D’Angelo, with performances from Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton, and Raye. Additionally, the In Memoriam segment was anchored by the music of the late gospel pioneer Richard Smallwood and brought to life through vocal performances by Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson, honoring those lost over the past year.

Presenters for the evening included: Carl Anthony Payne II, Chloe Bailey, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Deon Cole, Deray Davis, Diarra Kilpatrick, Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Jaafar Jackson, Jacob Latimore, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Nia Long, Yung Miami, and more.

“BET AWARDS” 2026 Winners

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ler God Sort Em Out” - Clipse

BEST COLLABORATION

“Chains & Whips” - Clipse, Kendrick Lamar

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Kehlani

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Leon Thomas

BEST NEW ARTIST

Olivia Dean

BEST GROUP

Clipse

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

“Headphones” - Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.

BET HER AWARD

“Girl Get Up” - Doechii, SZA

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Folded” - Kehlani

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Teyana Taylor

BEST MOVIE

“Sinners”

BEST ACTRESS

Teyana Taylor

BEST ACTOR

Michael B. Jordan

THE FASHION VANGUARD AWARD (NEW)

Teyana Taylor

THE PULSE AWARD (NEW)

Druski

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Jazzy’s World TV

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

A'ja Wilson — Basketball

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Jalen Brunson — Basketball

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

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