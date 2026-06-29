SINNERS Movie, Teyana Taylor, & More Win 2026 BET AWARDS - Full List
Hosted by comedian Druski, the ceremony aired live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater.
The “BET Awards” 2026 took place on June 28, recognizing Black culture across music, television and film, hosted by comedian Druski. Airing live from Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, Teyana Taylor took home top honors with four award wins.
Other notable wins included the Sinners movie, Olivia Dean, Leon Thomas, Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B, and more. Icon Awards were presented to Ms. Lauryn Hill, Teyana Taylor, and Sylvia Rhone. Take a look at the full list of winners below.
Ms. Lauryn Hill received the Living Legend Icon Award sponsored by Sprite, with tribute performances by Alexia Jayy, Common, Doechii, Doja Cat, Lizzo, Nas, Queen Latifah, Rapsody, selah, SZA, Tierra Whack, The War and Treaty, Zion Marley, and YG Marley.
Teyana Taylor received the Icon of the Year Award sponsored by Hyundai, recognizing her as a creative force whose work, presence, and vision are setting the tone for culture. Janet Jackson presented her honor, calling her “an unflinching perfectionist."
Sylvia Rhone was presented with the Ultimate Icon Award sponsored by Unstopables, for her visionary approach to uplifting artists, expanding culture, and contributions to the ongoing genius of American music, presented by Kelly Rowland.
This year, the BET AWARDS introduced two new categories: the Fashion Vanguard Award presented to Teyana Taylor, recognizing her contribution in shaping culture through fashion, style, and creative expression; and the Pulse Award presented to Druski, recognizing his contribution in shaping conversation and cultural influence across digital media, podcasts and emerging content platforms.
The evening featured a tribute highlighting the life and legacy of the late D’Angelo, with performances from Ari Lennox, BJ the Chicago Kid, Durand Bernarr, George Clinton, and Raye. Additionally, the In Memoriam segment was anchored by the music of the late gospel pioneer Richard Smallwood and brought to life through vocal performances by Erica Campbell and Le’Andria Johnson, honoring those lost over the past year.
Presenters for the evening included: Carl Anthony Payne II, Chloe Bailey, Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Deon Cole, Deray Davis, Diarra Kilpatrick, Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Jaafar Jackson, Jacob Latimore, Keke Palmer, Kelly Rowland, Latto, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Nia Long, Yung Miami, and more.
“BET AWARDS” 2026 Winners
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
“Ler God Sort Em Out” - Clipse
BEST COLLABORATION
“Chains & Whips” - Clipse, Kendrick Lamar
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Kehlani
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Leon Thomas
BEST NEW ARTIST
Olivia Dean
BEST GROUP
Clipse
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
Kendrick Lamar
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
“Headphones” - Lecrae, Killer Mike & T.I.
BET HER AWARD
“Girl Get Up” - Doechii, SZA
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“Folded” - Kehlani
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Teyana Taylor
BEST MOVIE
“Sinners”
BEST ACTRESS
Teyana Taylor
BEST ACTOR
Michael B. Jordan
THE FASHION VANGUARD AWARD (NEW)
Teyana Taylor
THE PULSE AWARD (NEW)
Druski
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
Jazzy’s World TV
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
A'ja Wilson — Basketball
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Jalen Brunson — Basketball
Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET