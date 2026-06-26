DRAG Thriller Comedy Sets 2027 Theatrical Release

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

DRAG, the offbeat thriller comedy from writers and directors Greg Yagolnitzer and Raviv Ullman, will hold its wide theatrical release on January 29, 2027 courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment. The film premiered at the 2026 SXSW Film & TV Festival and stars Lizzy Caplan, Lucy DeVito, John Stamos and Christine Ko.

The film follows two estranged sisters who attempt to rob a secluded home in rural upstate New York. What begins as a simple burglary spirals into a nightmarish ordeal after one sister throws out her back and becomes immobilized on the second floor. As tensions rise and panic sets in, the sisters are forced into a painful and increasingly absurd fight for survival before the homeowner returns.

DRAG marks the feature directorial debuts of Yagolnitzer and Ullman. It is also the first independent feature film from Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, the production company founded by Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Jake DeVito. Previous projects include the animated FXX series LITTLE DEMON and the Amazon sports docuseries Game 7. The company’s new film initiative is focused on championing original voices and bold, genre-defying storytelling.

Photo courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...