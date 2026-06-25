Keith David Leading RICK AND MORTY Spin-off PRESIDENT CURTIS

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Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor Keith David is continuing his term as President Andre Curtis in a new spin-off of Rick and Morty. President Curtis will debut July 26 at 11:30 pm ET/PT on Adult Swim, immediately following the Rick and Morty season finale. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on HBO Max. Check out the trailer now.

The announcement was made on Wednesday during the President Curtis world premiere screening at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival by co-creators and Rick and Morty Executive Producers Dan Harmon and James Siciliano, alongside David, who voices The President. Harmon and Siciliano also serve as executive producers on President Curtis alongside Danielle Uhlarik, Monica Mitchell and Steve Levy.

Set in the Rick and Morty universe, President Curtis stars David alongside Stephanie Beatriz (Twisted Metal) and Jim Rash (Community). The series follows President Andre Curtis (David) and his eccentric staff as they tackle the kinds of crises that Rick Sanchez could never be bothered with, from interdimensional diplomacy to paranormal investigations and unexplained phenomena.

A major presence across stage and screen, David received a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Jelly's Last Jam. His other theater credits include Seven Guitars (1995), The Wiz (1995), Hot Feet (2006), Joe Turner's Come and Gone (2013), Paul Robeson (2014), and ToasT (2015).

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