Photos: Bill Maher Receives Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

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A star-studded cast spanning comedy and culture saluted recipient Bill Maher at the 27th Annual Kennedy Center MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. Take a look at photos from the ceremony below.

With music direction by Cheche Alara, the program paid tribute to the humor and accomplishments of Maher and featured a host of his admirers, friends, and collaborators. Those in attendance included Louis C.K., Whitney Cummings, Matt Friend, Woody Harrelson, Arianna Huffington, Jay Leno, John Mellencamp, and Stephen A. Smith.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, colloquially known as Mark Twain. As a social commentator, satirist, and creator of characters, Clemens was a fearless observer of society who delighted and informed onlookers with his uncompromising perspective on society and personal folly.

The 27th MARK TWAIN PRIZE FOR AMERICAN HUMOR celebrating Bill Maher will stream only on Netflix beginning July 21, 2026.

Photo Credit: Netflix

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