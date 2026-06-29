Jennifer Todd Set to Produce the 17th Governors Awards

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Producer and former Academy Producers Branch governor Jennifer Todd will produce the 17th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The news was announced on Monday by Academy President Lynette Howell Taylor. This is Todd's first time producing the event.

At the Governors Awards, Honorary Oscars will be presented to actor Glenn Close, animator Floyd Norman and director Ridley Scott, and the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award to producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler. The event will take place on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood, in partnership with Rolex.

“We are thrilled to have Jennifer leading this year’s Governors Awards,” said Howell Taylor. “Her expertise in producing will undoubtedly create a beautiful evening celebrating the artistry of this year’s exceptional honorees.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to produce this cherished Academy event,” said Todd. “I’m looking forward to honoring the remarkable achievements of five artists with a tribute that reflects the lasting cultural impact they have made.”

Todd has produced a wide variety of films over the last 30 years, including Christopher Nolan’s breakthrough film, “Memento,” which earned two Oscar nominations. Her film credits include “Boiler Room,” “Must Love Dogs,” “Prime,” “Across the Universe,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Celeste and Jesse Forever,” “Alice through the Looking Glass,” “Live by Night,” “The Way Back,” “The Thursday Murder Club” and the “Austin Powers” franchise. Todd also co-produced the 89th and 90th Oscars, alongside producer Michael De Luca. Both broadcasts were nominated for Outstanding Special Class Program and Outstanding Variety Special (Live) at the 69th and 70th Emmy Awards, respectively.

The Honorary Award is given “to honor extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences in any discipline, or for outstanding service to the Academy.” The Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award is presented to a creative producer whose body of work reflects a consistently high quality of motion picture production.

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