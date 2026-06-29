EVERY YEAR AFTER Renewed for a Second Season at Prime Video

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Prime Video has given a second-season pickup for Every Year After, the television series based on Carley Fortune's Barry's Bay universe. Following the first season's adaptation of Fortune's novel Every Summer After, the second season will expand the universe into her second novel, One Golden Summer, while continuing to explore the stories and characters from the first season. Amy B. Harris will continue to serve as showrunner with Fortune continuing to serve as an executive producer.

“The response to Every Year After has been truly extraordinary, underscoring the universal appeal of Carley Fortune’s storytelling and the deep connection audiences have formed with the world of Barry’s Bay,” said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We’re incredibly grateful to Carley, Amy B. Harris, our exceptional cast and creative team, and the passionate fans who have embraced this series around the globe. We’re excited to return to Barry’s Bay and bring audiences another deeply emotional and unforgettable chapter.”

The first season is based on the best-selling novel by Carley Fortune, Every Summer After, which spent 22 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list, has sold 1.7M+ copies to date, gaining popularity through BookTok, with the book hashtag receiving over 81.4M views on TikTok. One Golden Summer spent 20 weeks on the New York Times Bestseller list and has sold nearly 1M copies to date.

Every Year After stars Michael Bradway (Chicago Fire, Marked Men), Sadie Soverall (Saltburn), Matt Cornett (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Summer of 69), Aurora Perrineau (KAOS, Westworld), Abigail Cowen (Fate: The Winx Saga), and Joseph Chiu (Fear Street: Prom Queen, Motorheads).

Amy B. Harris will serve as showrunner and executive producer alongside Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens and Grace Gilroy as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Cate Cameron/Prime

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