JUST IN TIME Cast to Perform on PBS' A CAPITOL FOURTH

The Broadway cast of Just in Time will perform at the 2026 edition of A Capitol Fourth, which will take place at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol on Friday, July 3, in celebration of the 250th Independence Day weekend.

Billboard unveiled the full performance lineup on Monday, with other confirmed performers including Loren Allred, Patti LaBelle, the rock band Chicago, Kool & The Gang, Carly Pearce, Alan Jackson, Angel Blue, and the National Symphony Orchestra. They will appear alongside the previously announced Trace Adkins, who will make the exclusive television debut of his brand-new patriotic anthem “American Made," and Gary Sinise and Joe Mantegna.

A Capitol Fourth: 250th Weekend Celebration will be broadcast live and streamed nationwide on Friday, July 3 from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide, as well as American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on YouTube and available as Video on Demand for a limited time from July 3 to July 17, 2026.

This year, the 46-year holiday tradition will celebrate the nation’s Semiquincentennial and continue its annual lineup of musical performances by pop, country, R&B, Broadway, classical and gospel artists, along with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

The 2026 concert finale will feature a live fireworks show over George Washington's Mount Vernon, and will reportedly be the biggest display ever at the home of America’s first president. Previous years have seen performances and tributes from Broadway stars such as Darren Criss, Cynthia Erivo, Adrienne Warren, Ali Stroker, Matthew Morrison, and Kelli O'Hara, among others.

The current cast of Just in Time includes two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Newsies), Olivia Holt (Chicago), Carrie St. Louis (Wicked), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins’ Broadway), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Jessica Mallare White (The Great Gatsby), Tristen Buettel (Boop! The Musical), Jaime Foord (Singin’ in the Rain), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line).

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