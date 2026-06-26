The full soundtrack is here for Disney's live-action Moana, which hits theaters next month. The Original Soundtrack features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi and Mark Mancina, including the all-new song, “Along The Way.” Listen to it below.

On July 8, the Deluxe version of the “Moana” Original Soundtrack will be available, with the Original Score album coming July 10. In addition, on July 10, the Original Soundtrack (Songs) will be available on vinyl in multiple collectible versions.

On July 31, an album inspired by “Moana” and the music of the Pacific, titled “Moana: Voices Across The Ocean,” will be available digitally. Executive-produced by Dwayne Johnson, Lauren Hashian, Tiana Nonosina Liufau and Kayla Fa‘amaligi, the album features 15 tracks (14 original songs plus one cover song) from Pacific artists representing seven islands and cultures, including Stan Walker, Dinah Jane, Iam Tongi, Paula Fuga, Maoli and Common Kings, with more to be announced soon.

The film follows Moana (Lagaʻaia), who answers the Ocean’s call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Johnson, reprising his role from the animated films) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. Tickets are now on sale here for the film, which comes to theaters on July 10, 2026.

Moana is directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Kail, Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films. The movie features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, as well as an original score composed by Mancina.

The cast also includes Auckland, New Zealand native John Tui as Moana’s no-nonsense father, Chief Tui; Samoan-New Zealand actress Frankie Adams portrays Moana’s playful and strong-willed mother, Sina; and Rena Owen, who hails from Bay of Islands, NZ, plays the revered Gramma Tala.

Photo Credit: Disney

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...