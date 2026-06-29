THE ZIONISTS, A FAMILY DRAMA Enters Final Week at Barrington Stage Company

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Barrington Stage Company, in Association with Midnight Theatricals, will present Miami New Drama's world premiere production of The Zionists: A Family Storm by S. Asher Gelman. Directed by Chloe Treat, The Zionists plays through July 3 at the Boyd-Quinson Theater (30 Union Street, Pittsfield, MA, 01201). OJune 20 at 7:30PM. Tickets for The Zionists are now available.

In The Zionists, a prominent Jewish family, fractured by the politics and aftermath of October 7, gathers for a fragile reunion at a luxury Caribbean resort. As a sudden hurricane bears down outside their bungalow, an even fiercer storm erupts within, forcing them to confront old wounds, clashing values, and the ties that may no longer bind them. In this urgent and deeply human world premiere, The Zionists lays bare how identity, politics, and history can tear families apart, and the struggle to hold them together in an increasingly divided world.

“At its core, The Zionists is about family. It's about connection. It's about communication. It is about preserving the things that keep us together, especially during a time when everything else is pulling us apart,” says playwright S. Asher Gelman. “We're living in truly polarizing times. We are being pushed into our separate corners, by our algorithms, by our echo chambers, by our politicians. Now more than ever, we need to find ways back together. This play is about staying in the room, especially when it's uncomfortable, being willing to listen to people we fundamentally disagree with, and, ultimately, finding a path forward.”

At Barrington Stage Company, The Zionists features Shira Alon (Through Her Glasses) as Dana, William DeMeritt (Broadway's The Skin of Our Teeth) as Zephyr, Coby Getzug (Broadway's Merrily We Roll Along) as Aaron, Joanna Glushak (Broadway's 1776) as Ruth, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Broadway's Hadestown) as Maria, Adam Grupper (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof) as Mitchell, Dani Stoller (Birthright at Miami New Drama) as Bex, and Gregg Weiner (Lincoln Road Hustle at Miami New Drama) as David. Casting is by Geoff Josselson.

The production features a scenic design by Adam Koch, lighting design by Solomon Weisbard, costume design by Anya Klepikov, wig design by Carol Raskin, projection design by Bryce Cutler, prop design Jameelah Bailey, sound design / composition by Salomon Lerner, sound design by Andy Evan Cohen. Amy Rauchwerger is Stage Manager, and Evan Bernadin Productions is General Manager.

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