James Norton Will Lead HAMLET New West End Production

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James Norton will play the title role in a new production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, conceived and directed by Thomas Ostermeier in the West End in Autumn 2027. The show's dates and theatre will be announced at a later date.

James Norton said: “It's a privilege for anyone to take on the role of Hamlet. It's also pretty terrifying! But with Thomas Ostermeier at the helm, I know I could not be in better hands. Both this role and this director have intrigued me and challenged me over the years, and so I cannot wait to start this journey with Thomas and see where it takes us.”

Thomas Ostermeier said: “I am pleased to be revisiting Hamlet for the West End with the great stage actor, James Norton. It will be my first time directing Shakespeare in English, and I am excited to explore the original text in order to bring this new production to life. My first Hamlet has been touring the world for 18 years so I am honoured to have the opportunity to bring it here to London with James, who in my mind is a perfect Prince of Denmark.”

James Norton last performed on stage in Ivo van Hove's acclaimed theatre production of Hanya Yanagihara's bestselling novel, A Little Life. On screen he is soon to appear in the upcoming Sam Mendes' four-film event The Beatles in the role of Brian Epstein, the Beatles' manager, alongside Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. James can currently be seen on TV as 'Ormund Hightower' in season 3 of HBO's House Of The Dragon. Other upcoming projects include George Jacques' film Sunny Dancer and Guy Ritchie's Wife & Dog.

Theatre director Thomas Ostermeier is one of the most influential figures in contemporary European theatre. His most recent work in London includes celebrated productions of The Seagull at the Barbican Theatre starring Cate Blanchett and Tom Burke, and An Enemy of the People starring Matt Smith in the West End. Since 1999, he has served as Artistic Director of the Schaubühne Berlin, where he has gained international acclaim for his innovative reinterpretations of classic works, alongside championing contemporary playwrights. Ostermeier has received many honours, including the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at the Venice Biennale in 2011.

About James Norton

James Norton is an acclaimed British actor with a diverse career spanning television, film, and theatre, making him a household name and a stalwart of the industry. James was selected by Screen International for their highly prestigious 'Stars of Tomorrow'. An alumnus to both Cambridge University and RADA, James secured his first acting role in Laura Wade's critically acclaimed POSH at The Royal Court Theatre in 2011.

James is currently filming THE BEATLES in the role of Brian Epstein, the Beatles' manager, in Sam Mendes' four-film event alongside Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Barry Keoghan and Joseph Quinn. This summer, James will star as 'Ormund Hightower' in season 3 of HBO's HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, opposite Matt Smith, Ewan Mitchell and Emma D'Arcy, and George Jacques' SUNNY DANCER, alongside Bella Ramsey, Neil Patrick Harris and Jessica Gunning. Later this year he stars in Guy Ritchie's WIFE & DOG, a black comedy set in the world of British aristocracy. The film also stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins.

James recently starred opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as 'King Harold II' in the BBC/CBS eight-part historical drama KING & CONQUEROR, which is produced through his banner, Rabbit Track Pictures. The series explores the famous feud between the English King and William the Conqueror. He also starred in Netflix's HOUSE OF GUINNESS, a historical drama about the Guinness brewing family. Directed by Tom Shankland and written by Steven Knight, the series also starred Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

It has also been announced that James will star in the series adaptation of Susanne Heywood's bestselling memoir, WAVEWALKER: BREAKING FREE, which will be produced by Rabbit Track Pictures and written by Jack Thorne.

Most recently, James starred opposite Griffin Dunne and Miles Heizer in Noah Pritzker's EX-HUSBANDS which received its premiere at San Sebastian Film Festival. He also starred in ITV's thriller PLAYING NICE, which he produced through Rabbit Track Pictures. The series is based on JP Delaney's novel of the same name and also starred Niamh Algar, James McArdle, Jessica Brown Findlay.

Last year, James starred in Netflix's JOY, alongside Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie, which tells the story of the first ever IVF baby. Written by Jack Thorne and directed by Ben Taylor, the film was produced by Wildgaze and Pathé for Netflix.

Prior to this, James starred alongside Kingsley Ben-Adir and Lashana Lynch in Bob Marley: ONE LOVE, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, which saw huge success at the box office. He plays 'Chris Blackwell', Bob Marley's record producer and the founder of Island Records.

In 2023, James starred as 'Jude' in Ivo van Hove's stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's bestselling novel, A LITTLE LIFE. Initially opening in March to sell-out audiences at the Harold Pinter theatre, it then transferred to the Savoy Theatre in the West End. James' performance received high praise from critics; the Financial Times called, “Norton is astonishing as Jude” and The New York Times said his “performance is sure to be a contender for the Olivier Awards”.

James also returned to screens as 'Tommy Lee Royce' in the long-awaited return of HAPPY VALLEY for the final instalment of Sally's Wainwright's masterful crime drama. The series is a BBC/AMC co-production and released in the US on AMC+ in May.

2022 saw James star in and produce, through Rabbit Track Pictures, ROGUE AGENT. The movie was released in the UK on Netflix, and in the US it received a theatrical release through IFC. It followed the chilling story of Robert Freegard, the career conman who masqueraded as an MI5 agent, coercing people to go into hiding, only to be brought down by the woman who fell for him.

In 2021, James starred in three notable film projects. He earned critical recognition and a Best Actor nomination at the 2021 British Independent Film Awards for his sensitive and affecting performance in NOWHERE SPECIAL. James' portrayal of 'John' was described as “discreet and affecting” (The Guardian), and “moving and understated” (BFI). Written and directed by Uberto Pasolini and filmed in just 31 days, NOWHERE SPECIAL follows a terminally ill father with no relatives, looking for adoptive parents to care for his three-year-old son after his death.

James also starred alongside Amanda Seyfried in Netflix thriller, THINGS HEARD AND SEEN, based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

James played 'John Brooke' in the Academy Award-winning film LITTLE WOMEN directed by Greta Gerwig. Starring Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, and Emma Watson, LITTLE WOMEN received six Academy Award nominations and won over 60 awards.

In 2019 James took on the role of 'Gareth Jones' in celebrated director Agnieska Holland's acclaimed drama, MR JONES (2019), the true story of the Welsh journalist who broke the news of the Ukrainian famine to western media brought onto the big screen. James was praised for his performance with the Guardian saying, '[James] brings his A-game to this film, giving a muscular, sympathetic performance as Jones', and Rolling Stone stating, '[James] plays Jones with the passionate commitment the role demands'.

In 2018 James starred in AMC/BBC One crime drama MCMAFIA. Written by Hossein Amini and directed by James Watkins, the story follows Alex Godman, the British born son of Russian exiles with a mafia history, who has spent his life trying to escape the shadow of their criminal past.

One of James's most celebrated roles was as Vicar, 'Sidney Chambers' in ITV/PBS series, GRANTCHESTER. James starred in the hugely popular series for three seasons. James played the role of 'Prince Andrei Bolkonsky' alongside Lily James and Paul Dano in the critically acclaimed BBC mini-series WAR AND PEACE (2016), directed by Tom Harper and featuring key performances by Gillian Anderson, Jim Broadbent, and Stephen Rea.

A seasoned theatre performer, James returned to the stage alongside Imogen Poots in the 2017 Donmar Warehouse production of BELLEVILLE, penned by Amy Herzog. Directed by Michael Longhurst, the pair played American expatriates whose marriage violently unravels after they move to Paris. James took the lead role in Tracy Lett's play BUG (2016) at Found 111 which received wide critical acclaim and was given an extended run.

Other notable projects includes, THE NEVERS (2021); THE TRIAL OF CHRISTINE KEELER (2019); FLATLINERS (2017), opposite Elliot Page and Luna/">Diego Luna; HAMPSTEAD, starring Diane Keaton; LADY CHATTERLEY'S LOVER (2015), opposite Richard Madden and Holliday Grainger; BLACK MIRROR (2016), opposite Bryce Dallas Howard; BBC One's drama LIFE IN SQUARES (2015).

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