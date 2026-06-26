DRAG RACE MEXICO: LATINA ROYALE Unveils Competing Queens

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World of Wonder has revealed THE ELEVEN queens competing in the inaugural season of “Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale.” Take a look at THE LINEUP below. The new series premieres globally on July 30th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus.

The cast features fan-favorite queens from Mexico and “Drag Race” versions across the globe, including the US, Brazil, Spain, Germany, and Holland, who will be competing for the title of "Latin Drag Superstar of the World." Spoken completely in Spanish, “Drag Race Mexico: Latina Royale,” will feature Lolita Banana and Taiga Brava as hosts.

The first two seasons of Drag Race México are available worldwide exclusively through World of Wonder’s WOW Presents Plus streaming platform. WOW Presents Plus is the exclusive and global home of the Drag Race franchise, where in addition to the Mexican version, you can find all seasons of the hit RuPaul’s Drag Race (US), RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (US), RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, Drag Race Italia, Drag Race Philippines, Drag Race Thailand, Drag Race Canada, Drag Race Brasil, Drag Race España, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Germany, as well as movies, documentaries, and content featuring your favorite queer stars. Executive Producers of the show for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. WOW Presents Plus is available on most Smart TVs including Samsung, LG, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android TV devices, Xbox, as well as Android and iOS mobile devices.

Alexis Mateo (RuPaul’s Drag Race US, originally from Puerto Rico)

With this new appearance, Alexis Mateo officially becomes the queen with the most seasons competed in Drag Race herstory. Throughout every edition, she carried the weight of representing the Latin community - never as token representation - but through undeniable talent, charisma, and a natural gift for comedy. Known for her hilarious, sharp, and authentic personality, Alexis knows how to stand her ground while maintaining the charm that made her a fan favorite. From her very first season to now, her evolution has been undeniable, growing into a polished competitor who consistently makes it far in the competition. Now, for the first time, she gets to compete fully in Spanish and use her platform to inspire her people in Puerto Rico and across Latin America. Alexis isn’t returning just to compete - she’s returning to reaffirm the legacy she helped build within Drag Race.

Barbie Q (Drag Race Germany, originally from Bolivia)

Although her time in Drag Race Germany was short, Barbie Q made an emotional impact that was impossible to ignore from the very first episode. Her story sparked important conversations about LGBTQ+ visibility, body perception, and the contrast between the glamorous perfection of Barbie Q and insecurities outside of drag. Being the first eliminated queen deeply shaped her journey, but it also taught her humility, resilience, and a new understanding of herself. After the show, she faced difficult periods before reconnecting with art through independent theater and creative expression. Now, she returns stronger, more confident, and with an emotional clarity that completely transforms her presence both on and off the stage. Barbie Q is back, determined to prove that being a “porkchop” doesn’t define her; rather, it’s an opportunity to reinvent herself and rediscover herself as an artist.

DesiRée Beck (Drag Race Brazil, originally from Brazil)

With an explosive personality and impossible-to-ignore charisma, Desirée turned every episode into must-watch television. Even though she openly admitted she couldn’t sing, dance, or sew, she managed to get far in the competition through sheer authenticity and infectious energy. Her runway looks sparked mixed reactions, balancing praised concepts with critiques about execution and makeup — but they were never forgettable. Lip syncs quickly became her strongest weapon, especially after delivering an unforgettable double shantay performance of “Brasil” by Gal Costa that proved she was born to entertain. Now, she returns with a clear glow up, more confident than ever and ready to showcase just how much she has evolved as a drag artist. Desirée is here to put Brazil firmly on the Latin map and prove that language will never stand in the way of true star power.

Elektra Vandergeld (Drag Race México, originally from United States - Mexico)

Elektra made an unforgettable first impression, winning the opening design challenge and quickly establishing herself as one of the most fashion-forward queens in the franchise. Week after week, her runway presentations showcased an unmatched level of polish, style, and sophistication. But beyond the glamour, she proved she had range — earning praise in comedy, musical, and performance challenges that revealed a far more versatile competitor than many expected. Her lip sync battles became instant fan favorites, especially her explosive showdowns against Ava Pocket and Jennary, the latter sparking major debate across the fandom. Now, Elektra returns with a different mindset: ready to let her guard down and show the human side beneath the perfection. She’s not back for revenge against anyone else — she’s back to reclaim her own story.

Eva Blunt (Drag Race México, originally from Mexico)

Eva came to Drag Race México as a true legend of Mexican drag, already respected and recognized by every queen in the Werkroom. Throughout the season, she stood out for her flawless runways, unconventional fashion, and remarkable consistency. While acting, singing, and comedy weren’t her strongest suits, she still managed to stay safely away from the bottom every single week. With two memorable wins, in the design and makeover challenges, she also proved she’s never afraid to speak her mind, especially after feeling robbed in the Ball. Now she returns more mature, fully independent, and navigating a new chapter. With nothing left to lose and everything to prove, Eva is back to cement her legacy once and for all.

Horacio Potasio (Drag Race México, originally from Mexico)

From her first appearance in Drag Race Mexico, Horacio Potasio made it clear that the stage belonged to her the moment the music started playing. Quickly becoming the dancer to beat, she dominated choreography challenges while serving glamorous, high-impact runway looks. Although the judges noted that she sometimes relied too heavily on showing skin, her magnetic personality and the confidence with which she presented her body became an essential part of her impact and appeal. Acting and improv challenges pushed her outside her comfort zone, yet she shocked everyone by winning the roast and proving comedy could be part of her arsenal too. Now, she returns more evolved, more confident, and with a drag aesthetic that blends sensuality, elegance, and undeniable star power. Horacio is back to prove that her best version is still ahead, and this time, she’s coming for the crown.

Mariana Stars (Drag Race España, originally from Venezuela)

From the very beginning of the competition, Mariana Stars established herself as one of the fiercest and most charismatic queens of her season. Her confidence, flawless runway presentations, and magnetic personality quickly made her a clear finalist contender. But beyond the competition, she became an unforgettable television personality thanks to her explosive rivalries, dramatic confrontations, and a redemption arc that ultimately won fans over. Her lip sync performances became iconic, including the unforgettable shoe reveal, while her Snatch Game victory proved she could dominate comedy as well. Now, she returns more focused, more mature, and determined to leave the drama behind in order to fully embrace her star power. Mariana isn’t just fighting for the crown; she’s fighting for the chance to build a family across all of Latin America.

Matraka - México (Drag Race México, originally from Mexico)

Matraka entered Drag Race México season 1 as a promising contender and quickly became one of the season’s most unforgettable breakout stars. Her full potential exploded during the Girl Band Challenge, delivering a verse that instantly became iconic among fans. With striking visuals, a strong artistic folkloric vision, and undeniable consistency, she dominated the competition week after week. Her performance, design, concept, and three key victories cemented her status as the fan favorite. Now returning to the Drag Race universe, Matraka is sharper, more polished, and ready to show the evolution of her style without losing her essence. This time, she’s back with one clear mission: to raise the bar and fight fiercely for the crown.

Miss Abby OMG (Drag Race Holland, originally from Brazil)

Miss Abby OMG burst onto “Drag Race Holland” Season 1 as an unstoppable force. Although she hit bottom time after time, she slayed her way back through every lip sync straight to the finale. Her fierce attitude and commanding stage presence made her one of the most unforgettable queens of her season. Now she returns with a reimagined drag aesthetic: more classic, more sophisticated, more balanced, more polished, more powerful than ever. With Spanish as her weapon of choice, her goal is crystal clear: reach the finale.

Regina Voce (Drag Race México, originally from Mexico)

Regina Voce came to Drag Race carrying the weight of expectation and the talent to back it up. After shining on international stages, acting in “Mentidrags: El Musical,” being part of Cirque du Soleil, and MAKING WAVES on Queen of The Universe, her experience and commanding presence made her one of the fiercest competitors of her season. While she delivered standout performances and won the unforgettable “The Night of a Thousand María Félix” challenge, her runway fashion often became a target for the judges’ critiques. Still, Regina proved that charisma can’t be taught, becoming the meme queen of the season and one of the franchise’s most iconic personalities. Now, she returns more confident, more polished, and fully aware of the star power she brings to the competition. This time, she’s not here to prove herself — she’s here to win.

Xunami Muse (RuPaul’s Drag Race United States, originally from Panama)

With her lighthearted humor, natural charisma, and infectious energy, Xunami Muse became one of the most beloved personalities in the Werkroom during season 16 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Although she never secured an official maxi-challenge win or reached top placements in the competition, she stood out for her authenticity, charm, and ability to connect effortlessly with the other queens. Her talent shined brightest in the mini challenges, including a memorable reading challenge win, while also revealing promising musical potential on stage. From the Girl Band Challenge to her Talent Show performance, Xunami showed flashes of an artist with far more to offer, even when critiques pointed out areas for improvement. Now, she returns with a much clearer sense of identity — ready to present herself to the world as a stronger, more polished version of herself. Xunami is determined to represent Panama proudly and prove that global stars can rise from Latin America too.

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