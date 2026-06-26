Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour to Reunite for Upcoming Spy Series at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are set to reunite in a new drama series from A24. Netflix has given a straight-to-series order for the spy thriller, which will see the duo play daughter and father.

They also executive produce the series alongside Emmy Award-winning playwright Jack Thorne.

In the untitled thriller, disgraced FBI agent turned security expert Matt Wolfe (Harbour) is drawn back into the world he left behind when his estranged daughter, Rebecca (Brown) — now an FBI agent determined to follow in his footsteps — vanishes on a mission, forcing him to return to a field that has evolved beyond him.

“We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before,” says Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US and Canada.

“Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite — this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world.”

Jake Bongiovi and Robert Brown will executive produce for PCMA Productions, alongside Joe Hipps and Patrick McDonald for Cut To and KC Wenson for Bravo Axolotl.

Jack Thorne's many theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, King Kong, A Christmas Carol, The Motive and the Cue, When Winston Went to War with the Wireless, and Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is currently on Broadway. For the screen, he wrote the hit series Adolescence and His Dark Materials, among others.

Photo credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...