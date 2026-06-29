Photos: Tyce Green and More in THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Houston Broadway Theatre

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Get a first look at photos of Disney’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Houston Broadway Theatre. Directed by Joe Calarco, this production features a full 21-piece live orchestra on stage; marking the first time this expanded orchestration will be performed in the United States. Playing a limited three-week engagement June 16 – July 5, 2026 at The Wortham Center.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a sweeping and powerful musical from Disney's legendary composer Alan Menken (Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast) and lyricist Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell). It's fifteenth-century Paris, and Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame, has spent his entire life hidden away in the cathedral's towers. Held captive by his cruel guardian, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, Quasimodo dreams of life "Out There" among the people below.

When he finally escapes to join the Feast of Fools, he's shown kindness by only one person: Esmeralda, a beautiful and free-spirited Romani woman. But Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her– the dashing Captain Phoebus and the sinister Frollo are equally enthralled. As all three men vie for her heart, Frollo launches a deadly campaign against the Romani people, and it's up to Quasimodo to find the courage to save them all.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane



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Alec Nevin and Veronica Otim

Veronica Otim

Tyce Green

Tyce Green

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Alvin Crawford

Diego Guevara

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Alvin Crawford

Tyce Green

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