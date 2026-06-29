STOP! THAT! TRAIN! Hits Digital Platforms in July

Next month, Stop! That! Train! is rocketing from the theaters into your living room. Beginning July 14, the disaster comedy from the world of RuPaul's Drag Race will be available to watch on demand on services like Prime Video, Apple TV and more.

Stop! That! Train! follows best friends Tess (Ginger Minj) and DeeDee (Jujubee), train stewardesses who trade their dreary shifts on the Stank Rail for the glitzy Glamazonian Express. When a catastrophic “Stormaganza” threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants (Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Marcia Marcia Marcia) and President Gagwell (RuPaul) to save the day. Directed by Adam Shankman, the movie hit theaters on June 12.

Additional Drag Race alums in the movie include Latrice Royale, Monét X Change, and Michelle Visage. The movie also stars Crazy Ex-Girlfriend creator Rachel Bloom and Matt Rogers (Las Culturistas), along with Sarah Michelle Gellar appearing as herself, Chris Parnell, Tony Award winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Charo, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Natasha Leggero, Drew Droege, Raven-Symoné, and Joel McHale.

Check out our interviews with the cast and crew, including a discussion about the film's musical numbers, how Airplane! served as an inspiration for the movie, and which Broadway stars the cast would want in their train cabin.

Stop! That! Train! is produced by World of Wonder, Universal Pictures Content Group, and Bleecker Street, and written by Connor Wright & Christina Friel. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, RuPaul Charles, and Adam Shankman serve as producers. Unapologetic Projects is an Executive Producer and financier on the project.

Photo Credit: World of Wonder/Bleecker Street

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