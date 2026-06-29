Video: SILO Drops Sneak Peek Clip From Season 3 Premiere

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Apple TV has shared a sneak peek clip from the season three premiere of the world-building drama “Silo,” based on the trilogy by Hugh Howey. Starring and executive produced by Rebecca Ferguson, “Silo” is created by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Graham Yost, who also serves as showrunner.

In the season premiere, new mayor Juliette can’t remember anything from her time outside or her past. Already renewed for a fourth and final season, the ten-episode third season will premiere on Apple TV with the first episode on Friday, July 3, followed by one new episode every Friday through September 4, 2026.

Season three of “Silo” continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier.

In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced “cleaning” but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the “Before Times,” journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences.

The ensemble cast returning alongside Ferguson includes Common, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, and Clare Perkins.

Joining the cast for season three are Zukerman and Henwick, who appeared in the season two finale, along with Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, and Matt Craven, with Colin Hanks set to recur. Steve Zahn will also return.

“Silo” is produced by Apple Studios. The series is executive produced by Yost, Michael Dinner, Nina Jack, Joanna Thapa, Ferguson, Morten Tyldum, Howey, Amber Templemore, Fred Golan, Rémi Aubuchon and AMC Studios.

Photo Credit: Apple