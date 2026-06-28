Singer, Actress, Author, and Teacher Carolyn Marcell Elmore Passes Away

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Carolyn Marcell Elmore died peacefully in her New York apartment on the morning of June 19th, 2026. Marcell was born on January 27th, 1943, in Provincetown, then raised in West Warwick, Rhode Island, and enjoyed a long tenure as both a professional performer and a voice teacher. Carolyn was a student at Marymount College, where she earned a Bachelor of Music degree, as well as the Manhattan School of Music, from which she graduated with a Master of Music degree. As performer and instructor, Marcell crossed, with ease, between the styles of opera, classical concert, and musical theater. Carolyn taught voice at Marymount College for thirteen years, at Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania, for three years, and she was a member of the voice faculty of the University of Miami’s Department of Theater Arts since 2013. For three summers, Marcell taught Musical Theater classes at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, NYC, and for six years, she taught Master Classes at Seagle Music Colony in Schroom Lake, New York.





As a singer and actress, Carolyn Marcell Elmore played stages of the concert, opera, and theatrical varieties on both the national and international level, while continuing her work as a private voice teacher training professional singers, actors, and dancers from the same areas of the industry that she, herself, played. Carolyn operated a private voice studio in South Florida, which she maintained while teaching at the University level. Both of these concerns were kept active after a serious illness diagnosis in 2019. Carolyn Marcell Elmore continued this work while undergoing treatment, having determined (per forty-year mentee, Meg Flather) “that she was going to live her life fully - and she did”. Marcell used her background in performing and teaching to author a book for other teachers, as well as voice students of all levels: Uncovering Your True Voice: A Practical Guide for Singers & Teachers. Carolyn was married to Broadway veteran Steve Elmore, who died in 2017. Her loss is mourned, but her life is celebrated. Carolyn is survived by her brothers Philip Smith and Robert Smith and their families.

Carolyn Marcell Elmore with husband, Steve Elmore

Carolyn Marcell Elmore with Meg Flather

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